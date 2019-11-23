54°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ascension Parish Sheriff locate and arrest escaped inmate from Pike County Mississippi

2 hours 28 minutes 3 seconds ago Saturday, November 23 2019 Nov 23, 2019 November 23, 2019 4:45 PM November 23, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: D'ona Noel

ASCENSION - Ascension Parish Sheriff Deputies located and arrested an inmate who escaped from Mississippi.

According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, the Sheriff's office received an anonymous tip on 29-year-old Roderick Varnado's whereabouts on Friday. 

Deputies located and arrested Varnado in Geismar. He was booked into Ascension Parish Jail as a fugitive from another agency.

He will be transported back to the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections at a later date. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days