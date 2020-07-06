Ascension Parish Sheriff awards outstanding local grads with scholarships

Pictured from left to right: Darianna Bergeron, Cassidy Rousseau, and Larissa Najera. Not pictured: Barbara Fernandes.

ASCENSION PARISH - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office announced Monday (July 6) that four high-school seniors were awarded scholarships that can be used toward the cost of college tuition, fees, or books for the upcoming school year.

Cassidy Rosseau and Darianna Bergeron, both graduates of St. Amant High School, are each the recipients of the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office $500 scholarship.

And, Larissa Najera, an East Ascension High School graduate, is the recipient of the Dawn Shivers Memorial Scholarship program, in the amount of $1,500.

Barbara Fernandes, an East Ascension High School graduate, is the recipient of the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association $500 scholarship.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office has been awarding local outstanding students with scholarships for well over a decade, a program which initially began through the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association.

In 2014, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office expanded the program by instituting the Dawn Shivers Memorial fund as well as an additional scholarship on behalf of the sheriff.