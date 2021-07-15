84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ascension Parish schools won't require masks on campuses this fall

1 hour 18 minutes 4 seconds ago Thursday, July 15 2021 Jul 15, 2021 July 15, 2021 5:15 PM July 15, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

The Ascension Parish school system announced Thursday that face coverings will not be mandatory for students when they return to campuses this fall.

Guidelines released by the school system Thursday said children in grades K-12 will not be required to wear masks at school, though they will mandated while riding buses. Read the statement from Ascension Public Schools below.

Trending News

"Face coverings are optional for all PreK through 12 students and employees except while traveling on a bus. Ascension Public Schools encourages all students (parents/guardians), employees, and others to consult with their personal physicians or health care providers for further guidance on the necessity of a face covering as it pertains to their individual condition and health care needs. "

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days