79°
Latest Weather Blog
Ascension Parish Schools to remain closed through Tuesday
ASCENSION PARISH - As Hurricane Ida approaches, schools and other entities across south Louisiana continue to announce closures.
Ascension Parish Schools announced Sunday that all of its schools and associated offices will be closed Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, and Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, due to the projected impacts of Hurricane Ida.
These closures include all instructional services, both in-person and online.
Click here for a full list of regional school and state/federal office closures.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Storm surge pummels Grand Isle as Ida makes landfall Sunday
-
WATCH: Hurricane Hunters capture breathtaking video inside Ida
-
Interview: Baton Rouge Fire Department ready to assist during Hurricane Ida
-
Interview: Ascension Parish President on pre-storm preparations
-
Hurricane Ida update at 8:30 a.m.