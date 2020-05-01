Ascension Parish Schools outline outdoor graduation for Class of 2020

GONZALES - Ascension Parish School System officials said Friday, they are committed to holding graduation for high school seniors later in May.

"... High school principals and district staff have worked tirelessly to explore various options for celebrating the Class of 2020 in meaningful ways given the constraints in which we currently exist," the district said in a news release.

The school system believes once the state enters "Phase I" of the White House reopening guidelines, graduations can occur with appropriate social distancing.

Phase I has outlined "Large Venues (e.g., sporting venues, places of worship) can operate under strict physical distancing protocols."

Louisiana is expected to begin the first phase of reopening amid COVID-19 on May 15.

"After consulting with state and local officials, we believe we will have an opportunity to allow the Class of 2020 to graduate in their stadiums with appropriate social distancing required during the entire ceremony," the school district said Friday.



Graduations were outlined in this manner:



7 p.m., Wednesday, May 27, 2020:

ST. AMANT HIGH SCHOOL COMMENCEMENT AT THE PIT



7 p.m., Thursday, May 28, 2020:

EAST ASCENSION HIGH SCHOOL COMMENCEMENT AT SPARTAN STADIUM



7 p.m., Friday, May 29, 2020:

DONALDSONVILLE HIGH SCHOOL COMMENCEMENT AT BOUTTE STADIUM



7 p.m., Friday, May 29, 2020:

DUTCHTOWN HIGH SCHOOL COMMENCEMENT AT GRIFFIN FIELD