Ascension Parish Schools named best in state for improving test scores; scores improving statewide

BATON ROUGE — Less than a week after the grand opening of a new high school, Ascension Parish Schools was named the best school district in the state when it comes to test scores, the school system announced Wednesday.

According to data from the Louisiana Department of Education, 53% of 2023-2024 students in grades 3-12 have "achieved mastery and advanced levels on state tests" at Ascension Parish schools.

Statewide, the English/language arts (ELA) mastery rate for students in grades 3-8 improved by one point and students with disabilities in grades 3-8 grew their overall mastery rate for the third consecutive year. The percent of students scoring “Unsatisfactory” — the lowest achievement level — decreased when compared to last year in grades 3-12, LDOE said.

Louisiana’s overall mastery rate for students in grades 3-8 is 34, high school is 36 and the combined rate is 35, matching totals from the previous year, LDOE said.

“Following consecutive years of improvement, these latest scores show students holding steady,” Louisiana State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley said. “With a need to see increased outcomes, however, these numbers substantiate our recent aggressive efforts to simply let teachers teach, provide students with high-dosage tutoring, refresh our school accountability model, and expand options for students to access high-quality schools.”

Ascension Parish Schools also received top marks in other key areas, including the second-highest increase statewide for students with disabilities and Black students, and the third-highest for economically disadvantaged students.

"We will not be satisfied until all 24,000 students achieve at these high levels," Superintendent Edith Walker said. "Our goal is to ensure every student in Ascension Parish receives the support and opportunities they need to succeed."