Ascension Parish Schools, Livingston Parish Schools among districts affected by PowerSchool hack

DONALDSONVILLE — Ascension Parish Schools and Livingston Parish Schools were among several school districts affected by a hack of educational software provider PowerSchool, administrators said Wednesday.

PowerSchool told the school districts' IT department about the hack late Tuesday, saying that someone used a compromised credential to access date stored in the company's Student Information System.

After PowerSchool learned of the hack on Dec. 28, it locked down the system and contacted authorities.

"(PowerSchool received) reasonable assurances from the threat actor that the data has been deleted and that no additional copies exist," officials said.

Staff and students' Personally Identifiable Information like contact information, social security numbers and grade information may have been included in the hack, as it had been accessed from other districts. The districts said they will update the public if they learn their staff and students' information was compromised.

“While we are unaware of and do not expect any actual or attempted misuse of personal information or any financial harm to impacted individuals as a result of this incident, PowerSchool will be providing credit monitoring to affected adults and identity protection services to affected minors in accordance with regulatory and contractual obligations," PowerSchool, taking full responsibility for the hack, said.

Officials said that the incident is contained and that there is no evidence of malware, adding it is safe to access accounts.