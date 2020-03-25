84°
Ascension Parish schools handing out meals for students Thursday

1 hour 34 minutes 57 seconds ago Wednesday, March 25 2020 Mar 25, 2020 March 25, 2020 4:57 PM March 25, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Ascension Parish - Ascension Parish schools plan to continue their "Grab & Go" meal program Thursday.

Each student will receive two breakfasts and two lunches. Those meals are for both Thursday and Friday. There will not be another distribution day this week.

On Monday, March 30 students can pick up pre-packaged meals for the entire week.

The distribution sites are at Donaldsonville High and East Ascension High schools from 10:30 a.m. until noon.  

