Ascension Parish's gator mascot, parish president visits nursing home to spread Valentine's Day love

GONZALES — Parish President Clint Cointment visited senior citizens at a nursing home on Thursday with the parish's new alligator mascot to celebrate Valentine's Day.

Senior citizens at The Parc Senior Living received a visit from the mascot, named Rilo, and the parish president as they handed out Valentine's cards with positive messages written by parish officials on Wednesday.

"Giving back to the community is part of our mission," the parish president said.

Ruby Cointment, the parish president's mother, is a resident at the home and spoke about how it feels to see her son in this role.

"I see him as a good person, he mingles with and helps other people when they need him when he can," she said. "(The other residents) feel like he'll respond to them, and he will."

The residents of the nursing home were thrilled to receive the cards and the love from their parish president.

"There are many in this world that need help, but there's plenty here that we can help if we just take notice," Ruby Cointment added.

The Valentine's Day celebration also happened at the Arc of East Ascension, a social services group.