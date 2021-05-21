Ascension Parish road closures Friday morning

Flooding in Ascension Parish on May 18, 2021.

ASCENSION PARISH - Rain did not let up this week in south Louisiana, and with 10-15 inches falling in southern East Baton Rouge Parish and northern Ascension Parish since Monday, flooding has been a serious concern for locals.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office (APSO) has been updating residents on area road closures due to high water.

An updated list of road closures was provided Friday morning on the APSO's Facebook page. This list of impacted Ascension roadways is available below.

Updated Road Closures (as of 4 a.m.)

*Roads Closed/Not passable*

Airport Rd/Summerfield South Rd

Alligator Bayou Rd/Bluff Rd

Amite River Rd/Diversion Canal Rd

Bluff Rd from LeSalle Point to Bluff Oaks

Bayou Manchac Bridge on Perkins

Broussard Rd at Camp Dr

Calcote Rd

Camp Dr btwn Catoire and Manchac

Guist Rd

Little Prairie Rd at the end of road

New River Canal Rd at Hwy 73

Summerfield South Rd

Water Over the Road/Passable

Babin Rd at Kara Ct

Babin at Fleur De Lis

Clouatre Rd at Hodgeson Rd

Hwy 74 at Oak Fields(mile west of Oak Fields a portion of the EB lane missing)

Hwy 74 west of Bluff Rd has passable path down middle of road

John West Ln at Hwy 931

Oakgrove Parkway at Welsh

Westlake at Springwood

Manchac Point all the way to the back

