Ascension Parish reopens waterways after lengthy storm closure

Ascension Parish announced it's reopened its waterways to recreational traffic for the first time since Hurricane Ida forced the parish to shut them down nearly two weeks ago.

Parish President Clint Cointment said the reopening was effective immediately, though some smaller canals and tributaries may still be blocked with debris.

“With everything we’ve been through, I think people need a little recreation,” said Parish

President Clint Cointment. “Plus, the weather is supposed to be gorgeous this weekend.”

Livingston Parish waterways remain closed Friday afternoon, with officials saying they are still unsafe for boaters.