86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ascension Parish reopens waterways after lengthy storm closure

56 minutes 17 seconds ago Friday, September 10 2021 Sep 10, 2021 September 10, 2021 1:39 PM September 10, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Ascension Parish announced it's reopened its waterways to recreational traffic for the first time since Hurricane Ida forced the parish to shut them down nearly two weeks ago. 

Parish President Clint Cointment said the reopening was effective immediately, though some smaller canals and tributaries may still be blocked with debris.

“With everything we’ve been through, I think people need a little recreation,” said Parish
President Clint Cointment. “Plus, the weather is supposed to be gorgeous this weekend.”

Trending News

Livingston Parish waterways remain closed Friday afternoon, with officials saying they are still unsafe for boaters. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days