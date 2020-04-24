Ascension Parish receives over 49,000 face masks from Hanes; distributing for free

ASCENSION PARISH - Hanesbrands Inc. donated thousands of face masks to the State of Louisiana that were then distributed to all parishes based on population.

Parish President Clint Cointment announced Friday that Ascension received 49,060 of the cotton face masks.

Ascension's OHSEP distributed some of the protective gear to fire departments in the area, in addition to the mayor.

The masks will be distributed to the public starting Monday, April 27, and will continue until supplies are gone.

Ascension Parish stated that the masks will be distributed at the following locations:

Prairieville Fire Station #30, 14517 LA 73: 5 pm to 7 pm

Prairieville Fire @ Franks Restaurant – 17425 Airline Hwy, Prairieville: 5 pm to 7 pm

Galvez Lake Fire Station 50, 16288 Joe Sevario Rd: 5 pm to 7 pm

St. Amant Fire Station 62, 14337 HWY 431 St Amant: 5 pm to 7 pm

Geismar Fire Station 80, 12171 HWY 73: 5 pm to 7 pm

7th District Fire Station 70, 13337 N. HWY 44: 5 pm to 7 pm

5th Ward Fire Station – Fire District #1: 13192 Airline HWY: 5 pm to 7 pm City of Gonzales- T Joe Park – Orice Roth Road- 12:00 pm until all gone

Donaldsonville – Lemann Center, 1100 Clay St,: 5 pm to 7 pm

Sorrento – Town employees will distribute masks to the homes of all residents over the age of 60 or with special needs on Monday, April 27.

If there are any supplies left on Tuesday, May 8, all remaining masks will be distributed through the Town Hall drive-thru window beginning at 9 a.m.

Distribution is limited to one bag of masks per vehicle to ensure supplies are evenly distributed. Each bag contains 5 masks.

The masks are reusable and should be machine washed with warm water, using only non-chlorine bleach if needed, and tumble dried on high heat.

You can find more free masks being distributed in the Capital Area here.