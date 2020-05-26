Latest Weather Blog
Ascension Parish pumps operating in time for upcoming rain
ASCENSION- Pumping stations in Ascension Parish are up and running, Parish President Clint Cointment announced Tuesday.
“Right now we have a high tide and an east wind blowing water into Ascension Parish,” Cointment said. “With a lot of rain expected all this week, we want to make sure we have enough capacity to accommodate that water.”
Many waterways in Ascension are affected by high tides and easterly winds, preventing water from draining into Lakes Maurepas and Pontchartrain.
Department of Public Works crews prepared for more rain all weekend, moving debris that impedes the pumps from working effectively, according to Cointment's office.
The Marvin Braud Pumping Station, which drains Gonzales and most of East Central Ascension, was activated Tuesday, May 26. Other pumping stations in the Parish drainage system have been activated as well.
DPW Director Ron Savoy says the goal is to pump the water down to the one-foot level at the stations, so if heavy rain does come, there will be room for it in ditches, streams, and bayous to lessen the chances of flooding.
