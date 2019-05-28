Ascension Parish president vetoes controversial post-flood regulations for new developments

ASCENSION PARISH - Parish President Kenny Matassa has vetoed a set of restrictive new regulations that would dictate how foundations for new homes are built.

The regulations, passed by the parish council earlier this month, would limit the amount of dirt-fill used in elevating houses to three feet while requiring them to be built two feet above the base flood elevation. Pier and beam style construction would be required for houses that can't be elevated to that level with just dirt-fill.

While councilmembers argued that the regulations would ensure new homes stayed above water, a concern at the forefront of minds after the 2016 flood, residents argued that it would only drive property costs up.

The new regulations would have gone into effect in about three months, and would not have affected preliminary plats approved in that time period.