Ascension Parish president, key staff remained in Las Vegas for conference during Barry

GONZALES - Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa and key staff members were out of state during Tropical Storm Barry, according to The Advocate.

Reports say Matassa left Thursday for a conference in Las Vegas, Nevada. Matassa and members of his staff were still out of state on the last day of the conference Monday.

Multiple local and state officials spoke on air about preparations ahead of the storm. Ascension Parish officials held a press conference, but Matassa wasn't there.

When a parish president is out of town for more than 72 hours, a designee must be appointed. It's unclear if Matassa did so.

After being reached at his hotel in Las Vegas Monday, Matassa defended his attendance at the conference for the National Association of Counties.