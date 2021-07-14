79°
Ascension Parish Planning Commission approves two new neighborhoods amid development moratorium

1 hour 4 minutes 6 seconds ago Wednesday, July 14 2021 Jul 14, 2021 July 14, 2021 9:00 PM July 14, 2021 in News
By: Falon Brown

ASCENSION PARISH - On Wednesday evening, the Ascension Parish Planning Commission voted 3-2 to approve two new neighborhoods amid controversy about a parish-wide moratorium on development. 

The first neighborhood, Delaune Estates, is a 237-home lot planned to be built along La. 73 in Prairieville. Its development was highly debated by those in the parish council over the amount of traffic it could potentially cause. Currently it is the subject of a lawsuit, according to The Advocate. 

Later that evening, the commission approved another neighborhood, Windermere Crossing, which will put 103 new homes northeast of Gonzales.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information. 

7 Days