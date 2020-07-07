Latest Weather Blog
Ascension Parish officials request public assistance in identifying burglars
ASCENSION PARISH - Officials in Ascension are on the hunt for three men accused of burglarizing a vehicle in the parking lot of a Geismer hotel.
According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, officials are actively seeking the identities of three male suspects who broke into a vehicle on July 1 in the parking lot of Mainstay Suites in Geismar.
The suspect's actions were caught on surveillance video.
They're seen breaking one of the vehicle's windows and stealing approximately $1,500 worth of items.
The subjects fled the scene in what appears to be a newer model Nissan Frontier and all three subjects were wearing hoodies and gloves.
Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to its anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers
at 225-344-STOP (7868). To be eligible for a cash reward, callers must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is actively seeking the identity of three males who burglarized a vehicle on July...Posted by Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, July 7, 2020
