Ascension Parish officials request public assistance in identifying burglars

ASCENSION PARISH - Officials in Ascension are on the hunt for three men accused of burglarizing a vehicle in the parking lot of a Geismer hotel.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, officials are actively seeking the identities of three male suspects who broke into a vehicle on July 1 in the parking lot of Mainstay Suites in Geismar.

The suspect's actions were caught on surveillance video.

They're seen breaking one of the vehicle's windows and stealing approximately $1,500 worth of items.

The subjects fled the scene in what appears to be a newer model Nissan Frontier and all three subjects were wearing hoodies and gloves.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to its anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers

at 225-344-STOP (7868). To be eligible for a cash reward, callers must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.