91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ascension Parish officials investigating interstate shooting that injured three

2 hours 12 minutes 40 seconds ago Sunday, June 08 2025 Jun 8, 2025 June 08, 2025 9:30 AM June 08, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Evie Richard

PRAIRIEVILLE — Three people were injured in an early morning shooting that happened on I-10 Westbound in Ascension Parish. 

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said around 2 a.m., they responded to reports of gunfire along I-10 West in the Prairieville area. 

Deputies say a vehicle with multiple people inside was traveling westbound when an unknown vehicle approached and opened fire. 

The gunfire injured three people, authorities say. Deputies added that two of the passengers suffered critical injuries. 

The victims were able to exit the interstate and call 911. They were taken to a hospital for treatment. 

This is an ongoing investigation. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days