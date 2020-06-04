Ascension Parish offering pre-filled sandbags to prepare for Tropical Storm Cristobal

ASCENSION PARISH - Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment announced Thursday that pre-filled sand bags are now available for Ascension Parish residents.

The Ascension Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Director Rachael Wilkinson said that more than 40,000 pre-filled sand bags are available in C-Cans at these following locations:

Prairieville Fire Department, 14517 LA-73, Prairieville

5th Ward Fire Department, 39110 LA-22, Darrow

7th District Fire Department Station 71,13432 Roddy Rd, Gonzales

Butch Gore Memorial Park, 14550 Harry Savoy Rd., St. Amant

Ascension Parish Fire Protection District No. 1, 13192 Airline Hwy., Gonzales

Stevens Park, 4323 Cannon Road, Gonzales

Donaldsonville - DPW West, 725 Church Street, Donaldsonville

Jackie Robinson Memorial Park, 35638 Coco Road, Geismar

The Department of Public Works will also have loose sand and bags at these following locations:

Residents should bring their own shovel.