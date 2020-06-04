86°
Ascension Parish offering pre-filled sandbags to prepare for Tropical Storm Cristobal
ASCENSION PARISH - Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment announced Thursday that pre-filled sand bags are now available for Ascension Parish residents.
The Ascension Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Director Rachael Wilkinson said that more than 40,000 pre-filled sand bags are available in C-Cans at these following locations:
- Prairieville Fire Department, 14517 LA-73, Prairieville
- 5th Ward Fire Department, 39110 LA-22, Darrow
- 7th District Fire Department Station 71,13432 Roddy Rd, Gonzales
- Butch Gore Memorial Park, 14550 Harry Savoy Rd., St. Amant
- Ascension Parish Fire Protection District No. 1, 13192 Airline Hwy., Gonzales
- Stevens Park, 4323 Cannon Road, Gonzales
- Donaldsonville - DPW West, 725 Church Street, Donaldsonville
- Jackie Robinson Memorial Park, 35638 Coco Road, Geismar
The Department of Public Works will also have loose sand and bags at these following locations:
Residents should bring their own shovel.
- Galvez Lake Fire Substation on Highway 931 Extension
- Raymond Tullier Rd. in Sorrento
- Ridge Rd. @ Kleinpeter Rd. in Dutchtown
- Buxton Subdivision in St. Amant
- Lake Martin Rd. @ Highway 431
