86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ascension Parish neighborhood loses power due to failed underground cable

1 hour 13 minutes 33 seconds ago Tuesday, June 03 2025 Jun 3, 2025 June 03, 2025 10:59 AM June 03, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

GONZALES - Over 400 customers were out of power in an Ascension Parish neighborhood due to a failed underground cable. 

The Ascension Parish Office of Homeland Security posted about the outage that happened early Tuesday morning in the Conway subdivision in Gonzales. Entergy said the outage was caused by a failed underground cable. 

Power was expected to be restored by 4 p.m. Tuesday, barring any other issues. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days