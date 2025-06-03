86°
Latest Weather Blog
Ascension Parish neighborhood loses power due to failed underground cable
GONZALES - Over 400 customers were out of power in an Ascension Parish neighborhood due to a failed underground cable.
The Ascension Parish Office of Homeland Security posted about the outage that happened early Tuesday morning in the Conway subdivision in Gonzales. Entergy said the outage was caused by a failed underground cable.
Power was expected to be restored by 4 p.m. Tuesday, barring any other issues.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Iberville Parish Schools announces pay raise for teachers
-
Teen arrested in Newcastle Avenue shooting that injured man defending his daughter
-
Summer is in full swing; here's how to stay safe amid high...
-
Teen arrested in Newcastle Avenue shooting that injured man defending his daughter
-
70 for 70: Lt. General Russel Honore