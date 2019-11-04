Ascension Parish man sentenced to 50 years for child molestation

ASCENSION - An Ascension Parish man was sentenced Friday to 50 years for child molestation in 2013, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.



On Sept. 18 2015, 45-year old Henry Lewis of Prairieville, was found guilty by an Ascension Parish jury for the above charge.



Two years earlier, Lewis committed the crime when a relative’s two children told their parents about incidents that occurred while at their uncle’s home when spending the night.



According to the sheriff’s office, both of the children, one boy and one girl, told their parents they were sexually assaulted by Lewis in separate rooms.



Lewis appeared in court for sentencing Mar. 14, however the sentencing was continued to Mar. 18 where Lewis appeared in court again. A post judgment or motion for a new trial to be taken up was requested, but was denied by Judge Jason Vedigets.



According to the sheriff’s office, there is a 24 hour delay before sentencing when a post judgment is denied however Vedigets waived the delay.



Lewis was sentenced to 50 years of hard labor with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with 25 years to be served without parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.



Upon release from custody, Lewis is required to register as a sex offender for life.