Ascension Parish man arrested for 500 counts of pornography involving juveniles
ASCENSION PARISH - Two men were arrested for possession of child porn Tuesday, one of whom was booked for over 500 counts.
Attorney General Liz Murrill's Cyber Crime Unit led an investigation into two Ascension men: Jeremy Crochet, 30, and Raymond Welch Jr., 72. Crochet was arrested for 14 counts of pornography involving juveniles and 20 counts of sexual abuse of animals while Welch was arrested for 500 counts of pornography involving juveniles.
The AG's office did not further detail the two men's arrests, but did specify the two cases were not related.
