Ascension Parish: Lane closure at Bayou Manchac Bridge Tuesday, Thursday

ASCENSION PARISH - Authorities in Ascension Parish are reminding drivers of an upcoming lane closure at Bayou Manchac Bridge on Airline Highway, one mile North of Perkins Road.

The closure will take place on Tuesday, May 12 and on Thursday, May 14, within the left northbound lane on US 61. This lane will remain closed from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

According to The Department of Transportation, this closure is necessary to allow a contractor to facilitate the delivery of Bayou Manchac bridge girders.

Authorities are also reminding drivers to use caution while navigating the construction site and to be on alert for work crews and their equipment.