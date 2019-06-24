Ascension Parish judge to discuss defense funding, bond in Theriot case

GONZALES - An accused killer will be back in an Ascension Parish courtroom as defense attorneys continue their fight for more funding.

Since March, Dakota Theriot's attorneys have asked the judge to find a source of funds for the defense team, or halt the prosecution if funds couldn't be found. Theriot is accused of killing his parents in Ascension Parish and three others in Livingston Parish in January.

Last month, they claimed they need more money to conduct their own investigations and hire experts. Right now, the attorneys say they are working pro bono.

In that most recent hearing, the judge told defense lawyers he needed more information related to the claim that they were out of money. The judge asked for specific figures on how much has already been spent, any contracts with the state, and other financial documents.

That conversation is expected to continue this morning for his alleged crimes. Theriot is also scheduled to have a bond hearing today.