Ascension Parish Health Unit approved to administer Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

ASCENSION PARISH - According to a Wednesday (Feb. 24) morning press release, the Ascension Parish Health Unit has been approved to administer the Moderna vaccine against COVID-19.

Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment spoke highly of efforts to make the vaccine availability possible, saying, “We worked very hard to be accepted as an approved vaccination site. Kudos to Health Unit Director Christy Burnett and her staff for their diligence in delivering this much-needed service.”

Cointment then committed to continue working to open as many Ascension Parish vaccination sites as possible.

The vaccines will be administered by appointment only at the Ascension Parish Health Unit, 1024 E Ascension Complex Blvd, Gonzales, to those who meet the eligibility requirements established by the Louisiana Department of Health.

Those seeking vaccination must call 225-450-1424 to make an appointment, and provide name, address, date of birth, telephone number, and Red White & Blue Medicare number if applicable.

Please click here for more information about the vaccine and who is eligible to receive it.