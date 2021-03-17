Ascension Parish government to close early due to impending storms

ASCENSION PARISH - Officials in Ascension Parish informed the public Wednesday (March 17) morning that all Parish offices will close at 3:30 p.m. ahead of an impending storm system that is likely to hit the area that afternoon.

The announcement, issued by Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment, went on to state that by dismissing employees early, they will have enough time to get home before the inclement weather arrives.

Local officials say all Parish meetings after 3:30 pm, including the Council Utilities Committee meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday will also be cancelled.

This closure is based on information from the National Weather Service which warned of

potentially severe storms that may impact the area.

“I want to assure the public that we are taking every possible precaution,” said President

Cointment. “DPW and drainage crews are on full standby alert.”

President Cointment also advised the public to sign up for the Everbridge Emergency Alert

system. This free service can notify residents of any potential emergency by cell phone, text,

email, or landline telephone.

Citizens are encouraged to register by visiting https://everbridge.apgov.us.

For those without computer access, contact the Citizen Service Center at 225-450-1200.

Or for more information, visit: http://www.ascensionparish.net/departments/homeland-security/