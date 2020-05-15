83°
Ascension Parish giving out sandbags as more heavy rain expected this weekend
DONALDSONVILLE - Some parts of Ascension Parish saw six inches of rain in just a few hours Thursday night.
Parish President Clint Cointment said in a statement Friday morning that the rainfall was roughly double what the area expected based on National Weather Service projections.
St. Amant, Galvez and Geismar were some of the areas hit hardest, while places like Gonzales got roughly three inches of rain.
With more rain in this weekend's forecast, the parish is handing out sandbags at several locations. You can find those spots below.
-Jackie Robinson Park in Geismar
-Stevens Park in St Amant
-Fire District 1 on Airline Highway in Gonzales
-the old parish barn on Church Street in Donaldsonville
