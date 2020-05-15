83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ascension Parish giving out sandbags as more heavy rain expected this weekend

2 hours 10 minutes 24 seconds ago Friday, May 15 2020 May 15, 2020 May 15, 2020 11:01 AM May 15, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DONALDSONVILLE - Some parts of Ascension Parish saw six inches of rain in just a few hours Thursday night.

Parish President Clint Cointment said in a statement Friday morning that the rainfall was roughly double what the area expected based on National Weather Service projections. 

St. Amant, Galvez and Geismar were some of the areas hit hardest, while places like Gonzales got roughly three inches of rain. 

With more rain in this weekend's forecast, the parish is handing out sandbags at several locations. You can find those spots below. 

-Jackie Robinson Park in Geismar
-Stevens Park in St Amant
-Fire District 1 on Airline Highway in Gonzales
-the old parish barn on Church Street in Donaldsonville

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days