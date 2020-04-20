Ascension Parish first responder falls ill with COVID-19

Ascension Parish Fire coordinator, Eugene Witek has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Photo: Facebook

ASCENSION PARISH - Ascension Parish Fire Chief / Constable, James LeBlanc took to social media to encourage the public to keep the parish's fire coordinator, Eugene Witek, in their thoughts and prayers.

In a Facebook post Chief LeBlanc explained that Witek, known as 'Gene' has fallen ill with COVID-19 and though he's been sick for at least a week, out of respect for his family Chief LeBlanc kept Witek's name out of social media posts and protected him from media attention.

But as the illness progressed, Witek's family asked the fire chief to encourage the community to pray in Witek's behalf.

Chief LeBlanc's Monday morning post says: "The family called me this morning and asked that I please make a post to get all our loved ones friends and brothers praying hard. WE NEED YOU STRONG TODAY PLEASE!!

Our brother Eugene Witek – Ascension Parish Fire Coordinator @ Ascension Parish Fire Dist. #1 and Fire Coordinator over all the Volunteer Fire Departments in Ascension Parish needs us today to pray hard."

Witek has been serving with Ascension's first responders for nearly 50 years and is a father figure to many of his colleagues.

Chief LeBlanc closed his post by stating: "We fully understand under these conditions that privacy is important for the family, but we truly believe that STRONG PRAYERS from all our loved ones, friends and brothers is going to pull our Brother Gene through this.

PLEASE PRAY AND SHARE – WE NEED YOU!!!"