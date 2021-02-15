Ascension Parish family grateful to be alive after ice-covered tree destroys house

GONZALES- A family in Ascension Parish is grateful to be alive after an ice-encased tree uprooted and came crashing down on their house while they were inside.

Amanda Good recalled the terrifying moments it unfolded.

"At about 9 a.m., we were all in the house, and it sounded like someone was dragging a table across the floor," Good said. "Sounded like an earthquake and then we figured out that the tree fell on the house."

Another family member who was in a bed in a different room said the bed she was in hit the wall after the tree fell. When Good and the rest of her family saw what caused it, they were shocked no one was hurt. Her kids were frightened by the incident.

"They were scared," Good said. "I don't think they realized what happened at first, and when we started freaking out, they started freaking out."

Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said the big concern tonight is the accumulated ice that could fall and cause additional power outages. As a result, the parish has a plan in place to open warming shelters. However, as of 6 p.m., no one from the parish called saying those were needed.

"Now, we really have to worry about icy conditions on roads and trees, and now we have several reports of branches on power lines," Webre said.

A curfew is scheduled for 9 pm to keep people off of the roadways. Essential workers and plant workers are exempt from it.