70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

West Feliciana top school district in state, new test scores show; Zachary falls to fifth

1 hour 56 minutes 46 seconds ago Wednesday, November 20 2024 Nov 20, 2024 November 20, 2024 11:16 AM November 20, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — West Feliciana schools are doing the best in the state when it comes to educating youngsters, according to data released Wednesday by the Louisiana Department of Education. 

The St. Francisville-based district rose from being second-ranked last year. Zachary, which was tops last year, fell to fifth.

The Baton Rouge area had five of top 10 districts, but the East Baton Rouge Parish School District wasn't among them. Several individual schools fared well, but overall the district ranked 56th out of 71 school systems.

The top 10 were:

1. West Feliciana Parish
2-tie. Ascension Parish
2-tie. DeSoto Parish
4. Central Community Schools
5-tie. Cameron Parish
5-tie. Zachary Community Schools
7. Plaquemines Parish
8. Lincoln Parish
9. Vernon Parish
10. Livingston Parish.

Baton Rouge High School, a magnet school, was the best high school in the region and ranked sixth in the state. Other top performers in the region, in order, were the LSU Laboratory School, Mayfair Elementary, Live Oak High School, Westdale Heights Academic Magnet, West Feliciana High School, Liberty High School, Dutchtown High School, St. Amant High School  and Prairieville Middle School.

Full results for districts can be viewed here and for individual schools here.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days