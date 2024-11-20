West Feliciana top school district in state, new test scores show; Zachary falls to fifth

BATON ROUGE — West Feliciana schools are doing the best in the state when it comes to educating youngsters, according to data released Wednesday by the Louisiana Department of Education.

The St. Francisville-based district rose from being second-ranked last year. Zachary, which was tops last year, fell to fifth.

The Baton Rouge area had five of top 10 districts, but the East Baton Rouge Parish School District wasn't among them. Several individual schools fared well, but overall the district ranked 56th out of 71 school systems.

The top 10 were:

1. West Feliciana Parish

2-tie. Ascension Parish

2-tie. DeSoto Parish

4. Central Community Schools

5-tie. Cameron Parish

5-tie. Zachary Community Schools

7. Plaquemines Parish

8. Lincoln Parish

9. Vernon Parish

10. Livingston Parish.





Baton Rouge High School, a magnet school, was the best high school in the region and ranked sixth in the state. Other top performers in the region, in order, were the LSU Laboratory School, Mayfair Elementary, Live Oak High School, Westdale Heights Academic Magnet, West Feliciana High School, Liberty High School, Dutchtown High School, St. Amant High School and Prairieville Middle School.

Full results for districts can be viewed here and for individual schools here.