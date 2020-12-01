Ascension Parish drug bust leads to five arrests, a sixth suspect remains at large

ASCENSION PARISH - Authorities in Ascension Parish are searching for a 46-year-old Darrow man accused of selling drugs.

Over the past three months, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) Narcotics Division began investigations into street level drug dealers in the Parish.

Their investigation allegedly revealed that 46-year-old Freeman Johnson was involved in illegal drug-related activities, and Johnson is now wanted for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

APSO says that as of Tuesday, Dec. 1 their investigation has led to the arrests of five other individuals on drug-related charges.

Their names and charges are listed below:

-Reginald Williams, 35, was arrested for possession with intent to distribute cocaine and marijuana.

-Gerald Cox, 52, was arrested for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

-Joseph Duncan, 37, was arrested for possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

-Brandon Thomas, 28, was arrested for possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

-Tracy Dunn, 57, was arrested for possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

All five were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail, authorities say.

Officials also ask that anyone with information on the whereabouts of Johnson contact the APSO at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to APSO's anonymous tip line.

The public can also offer tips by way of Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers and should keep in mind that to eligible for a cash reward, they must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.