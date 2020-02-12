68°
Ascension Parish: Drivers should expect lane closures along LA 44 for the next two weeks

By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION PARISH - The Sheriff's Office is reminding Ascension residents to expect lane closures along LA 44 at the intersections of LA 621 and LA 935, beginning Wednesday.

The closures will continue for about two weeks, weather permitting, so crews can concrete patch LA 44.

Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises drivers to use caution as they travel through construction sites and to be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment. 

