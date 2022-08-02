81°
Ascension Parish deputy chosen to sing national anthem at Saints game
A deputy with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office was selected to sing the national anthem in New Orleans for the Saints home game against the Bengals.
First Lieutenant Mike Brooks initially auditioned to sing the anthem for the New Orleans Pelicans.
"I guess they like me," Brooks wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday morning.
Brooks will be performing on October 16 before the Saints' home game against the Bengals.
