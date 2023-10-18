Ascension Parish deputy arrested for using excessive force while responding to reported domestic violence incident

ASCENSION PARISH - A deputy was arrested for allegedly using excessive force while responding to an incident.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office plans to provide more information regarding what happened, including body camera footage from the fired officer.

APSO said the deputy allegedly used excessive force during a response to a domestic violence incident. The deputy in question was arrested and their employment with the sheriff's office was terminated.

This is a developing story.