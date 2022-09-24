Latest Weather Blog
Sheriff: Man, 22, found shot to death inside vehicle in Ascension neighborhood Friday night
DARROW - Deputies are investigating after finding a 22-year-old man shot to death inside a vehicle in an Ascension neighborhood late Friday night.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said they responded to a shooting on Neptune Drive in Darrow around 11:56 p.m.
Upon arrival, deputies located a male victim, later identified as 22-year-old Brenden Washington, shot to death in the driver's seat of a vehicle.
Sources told WBRZ multiple gunshots were heard in the area, and the vehicle was found with approximately five bullet holes.
No information on a suspect or a motive has been released.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 621-4636, or text their anonymous tip line at 847411.
