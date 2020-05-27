Ascension Parish cranks up pumping stations ahead of potential wet weather this week

ASCENSION PARISH- Officials in Ascension Parish have activated the parish's pumping stations ahead of more rainfall expected this week.

“Right now we have a high tide and an east wind blowing water into Ascension Parish,” Parish President Clint Cointment said. “With a lot of rain expected all this week, we want to make sure we have enough capacity to accommodate that water.”

Many waterways in Ascension are affected by high tides and easterly winds, preventing water from draining into Lakes Maurepas and Pontchartrain.

Department of Public Works crews prepared for more rain all weekend, moving debris that impedes the pumps from working effectively.

The Marvin Braud Pumping Station, which drains Gonzales and most of East Central Ascension, was activated Tuesday, May 26. Other pumping stations in the Parish drainage system have been activated as well.

DPW Director Ron Savoy says the goal is to pump the water down to the one-foot level at the stations, so if heavy rain does come, there will be room for it in ditches, streams, and bayous to lessen the chances of flooding.

“We have crews with boats, inspecting all bridge crossings, culvert crossings, removing blockages and making sure the channels are open before this next event came,” Savoy said.

Savoy says that along with taking these precautions, he wants to remind residents that these pumps can only handle river and bayou flooding to a certain extent.

“We definitely want to caution every resident of the parish to definitely go out and get flood insurance. Because these pumps are designed to a certain story event criteria. They will not handle certain events, such as a flash flood that we saw last week. You had two inches in two hours, then a short time later you had almost three inches in two and a half hours,” Savoy said.

Crews will continue to monitor those water levels and determine if any more pumps need to be turned on.