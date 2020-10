Ascension Parish Court schedules amid Hurricane Zeta

ASCENSION PARISH - With Hurricane Zeta expected to begin impacting southeast Louisiana Wednesday afternoon, Ascension Parish Court announced changes to certain traffic/misdemeanor court schedules.

According to officials, while 9 a.m. arraignments in Donaldsonville are not cancelled and will be held as scheduled, 1 p.m. arraignments in Gonzales (GPD matters) are canceled and have been rescheduled for December 2, 2020 at 1 p.m.

Officials say notifications are also being sent to individuals involved via their information on file.