Ascension Parish councilman sued for alleged defamation of parish employee's husband, report says

ASCENSION — An Ascension Parish council member is being sued following a social media post he made about the husband of a top parish government official, according to a report by The Advocate.

Councilman Joel Robert of District 2 is being sued for defamation after allegedly making a post about Gerald Phillips Jr., the husband of Ascension Parish Interim Infrastructure Division Director Ruth Phillips.

According to the lawsuit, on Jan. 4, Robert said on Facebook that, while visiting the Phillips' home, Gerald Phillips dropped his pants and asked him where to find cocaine.

Gerald Philip's attorney, Joseph Long, said that four people were present at the time of the alleged incident and that three of them claim that it didn't happen.

"These allegations have damaged Plaintiff’s reputation in the community as they have been seen … by over 30,000 people on social media to date," the lawsuit stated.

The lawsuit seeks more than $10,000 in damages and demands a jury trial.

Robert has since taken down the Facebook post and issued an apology on Friday, where he claimed that the "people of Ascension Parish deserve a representative who responds to criticism with reflection, not escalation."

"As a gesture of accountability, not because of any lawsuit, but because it is the right thing to do, I will make a $5,000 donation to Volunteer Ascension."

Robert said he welcomes any review of his conduct by his colleagues on the council and is committed to conducting himself in a manner worthy of the office he holds.