79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ascension Parish Council votes to remove parish president from overseeing drainage projects

31 minutes 56 seconds ago Monday, June 28 2021 Jun 28, 2021 June 28, 2021 8:37 PM June 28, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Falon Brown

ASCENSION PARISH, La. - The Ascension Parish Council met Monday evening to discuss a plan to address the drainage system and whether a proposed year-long moratorium on development is a good idea. 

Comments from residents in the are suggested that the majority oppose the motion to remove Parish President Clint Cointment from leading the parish's drainage efforts. Despite the apparent opposition, the majority voted in favor to remove him. 

Trending News

A substitute motion was introduced to table the vote and allow the council and parish administration to work through areas of disagreement, but it failed when voted on. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days