Ascension Parish Council delaying sewer contract vote

ASCENSION PARISH - The Ascension Parish received a revised version of the Bernhard sewer contract Wednesday, but will not vote on the changes at Thursday's council meeting.

According to Councilwoman Terri Casso, the council will review the changes and allow the public to look at the revised contract.

The decision would delay the vote on a 30-year deal with Ascension Sewer LLC, owned by Bernhard Capitol Partners, to operate the $215 million regional sewer system. It has been in the works for nearly a year.

According to the Greater Baton Rouge Business Report, incoming Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment says he and some newly elected members of the Parish Council have questions about the deal.