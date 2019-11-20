62°
Latest Weather Blog
Ascension Parish Council delaying sewer contract vote
ASCENSION PARISH - The Ascension Parish received a revised version of the Bernhard sewer contract Wednesday, but will not vote on the changes at Thursday's council meeting.
According to Councilwoman Terri Casso, the council will review the changes and allow the public to look at the revised contract.
The decision would delay the vote on a 30-year deal with Ascension Sewer LLC, owned by Bernhard Capitol Partners, to operate the $215 million regional sewer system. It has been in the works for nearly a year.
According to the Greater Baton Rouge Business Report, incoming Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment says he and some newly elected members of the Parish Council have questions about the deal.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Matthew Naquin gets jail time in LSU hazing death
-
Former fraternity member sentenced to prison, probation in hazing death of Max...
-
Matthew Naquin released on bond hours after sentencing
-
Suspect linked to LSU Freshman's hazing death faces sentencing
-
Officials work to restore/tighten state's cyber security