Ascension Parish correctional officer arrested, video shows inmate taking beating in holding cell

ASCENSION PARISH - A correctional officer at the Ascension Parish Jail has been arrested for battery after deputies determined they used excessive force against an inmate.

Video shared by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office shows the correctional officer, 29-year-old Marvin Brown Jr., walking up to an inmate who is in a holding cell, entering and then punching the inmate repeatedly. Brown then leaves the inmate beaten and on the ground, re-locks the cell and walks away.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre, Brown Jr., will be arrested for malfeasance in office and battery. Sheriff Webre said Brown Jr. be held in the jail, but allowed to bond out.

In the meantime, the inmate, 19-year-old Ricky Williams, will be re-charged with battery and put into a "segregation cell."

Sheriff Webre said the Brown Jr. had been employed for 14 months and only had two strikes on his record - one for being late and another for misplacing inmate medications.

In Oct. 2022, Ricky Williams was arrested after stealing a car at the Bayou Trace Shopping Center and leading the Gonzales Police Department on a chase that ended with Williams crashing the stolen car into a house.

Police reported that Williams, then 18, got out of the car and tried to run away from the crash site. He was arrested and booked with carjacking, criminal conspiracy, simple criminal damage to property worth more than $50,000, aggravated obstruction o fa highway of commerce, aggravated flight from an officer and aggravated assault of a peace officer.