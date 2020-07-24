77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ascension Parish closing waterways Friday night due to high water

3 hours 20 minutes 58 seconds ago Friday, July 24 2020 Jul 24, 2020 July 24, 2020 8:23 PM July 24, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: News Staff

ASCENSION PARISH- Waterways in Ascension Parish will close to recreational traffic on Friday, July 24 at 10 p.m. due to potentially dangerous conditions.

Parish President Clint Cointment and the Ascension Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness announced the decision Friday evening due to rising water levels caused by winds from Tropical Storm Hanna in the Gulf of Mexico.

The waterways will remain closed until further notice.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days