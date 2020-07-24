Ascension Parish closing waterways Friday night due to high water

ASCENSION PARISH- Waterways in Ascension Parish will close to recreational traffic on Friday, July 24 at 10 p.m. due to potentially dangerous conditions.

Parish President Clint Cointment and the Ascension Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness announced the decision Friday evening due to rising water levels caused by winds from Tropical Storm Hanna in the Gulf of Mexico.

The waterways will remain closed until further notice.