75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ascension Parish closes waterways to recreational use until further notice

1 hour 3 minutes 36 seconds ago Sunday, November 10 2024 Nov 10, 2024 November 10, 2024 12:18 PM November 10, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION PARISH - Waterways in Ascension are closed for recreational use due to incoming inclement weather and high water levels. 

This comes after Livingston and Tangipahoa Parishes took a similar action Tuesday to prevent unnecessary waterway travel ahead of the inclement weather system Rafael. 

Trending News

While Rafael isn't projected to contact Louisiana directly, its effects can be felt up into the northern Gulf and into Louisiana waterways. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days