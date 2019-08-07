81°
Ascension Parish buses blessed ahead of first day of school
ASCENSION PARISH - An area priest blessed a fleet of school buses before students were set to return from summer vacation.
Father Joshua Johnson blessed several Ascension Parish school buses at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church. The blessing was done Tuesday afternoon.
Students in the parish will be heading back Thursday.
