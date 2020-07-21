83°
Ascension Parish bracing for potential heavy rainfall this week

Officials announced Tuesday that Ascension Parish is taking steps to mitigate flood risks as a potential tropical system develops in the Gulf of Mexico.

Ascension Parish Clint Cointment says the parish's public works department will close the gates at the Marvin Braud Pump Station and begin drawing down water levels in preparation for potential heavy rainfall. Crews will also begin monitoring the Sorrento and Henderson Bayou pump stations. 

Officials said the state could start seeing rain from the system as early as Wednesday.

You can read more on tropical developments here.

