Ascension Parish baseball and softball parks now open

ASCENSION PARISH - Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment announced Thursday that in "Phase One" all Ascension Parish baseball and softball parks are now open for practice sessions.

Coinment said that after discussing with the Louisiana State Fire Marshal and parish's recreation department he is comfortable with reopening the parks immediately.

According to Coinment, "Gov. Edwards decreed that baseball and softball are non-contact sports.”

The fields will be open and available for the public from 8 a.m until 5 p.m. on weekdays. Leagues will have priority use of the fields from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Weekends on the field will be available to the public all day unless the Parish of Ascension rents the field to a private organization.

With the reopening of these parks comes new guidelines. With set guidelines from the Louisiana State Fire Marshal, the Ascension Parish Recreation has made additional guidelines:

No Dugouts- dugouts are off limits; players’ equipment can safely be hung on the fencing with a minimum distance of 6 feet apart. All drills should limit player lines to a maximum of 5 players, with players still maintaining 6 feet physical distance allowance. 615 E. Worthey Street, Gonzales, Louisiana 70737 Telephone (225) 450-1138 www.ascensionparish.net facebook.com/AscensionGov Balls should be swapped out frequently and sanitized properly. No shared equipment beyond balls. Players should have own glove, helmet, and bat. All participants should bring sanitizer and sanitize frequently. (e.g. hands, equipment, and surroundings) Bleachers are off limits. Spectators should remain in their vehicles, drop participants off, or bring their own seating to maintain 6’ physical distance. No tag-out plays are permitted. The 6’ physical distance regulation should be maintained at all times if possible. Coaches and players physical contact should be as limited as possible. No handshakes, high fives, or hugs allowed. Multiple team use per field restrictions: the next practice slot participants should not enter the field area until the previous slot participants have exited. Please adjust your practice slot to end 10 minutes earlier to exit for the next team. No post practice huddles, speeches, or talks. Please make your exit from the fields in a timely fashion. Individuals should remove all trash from their areas and dispose of properly. (This should always be the practice.) All participants should use extreme caution with their health. Do not allow anyone - parent, coach, or player - to participate if they have a temperature or continuous cough. Face masks are strongly recommended for all. Restrooms will be available but “at your own risk,” as the recreation department is not responsible for restrooms after business hours. Scrimmages are strictly prohibited. Teams not adhering to this will be removed from their practice slot.

Once Gov. Edwards declares Phase 2 more parks will open.

To view the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's guidelines click here.