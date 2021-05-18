Ascension Parish authorities warn of numerous closed roadways, Tuesday

Flooding in Ascension Parish on the morning of Tuesday, May 18, 2021

ASCENSION PARISH - On Tuesday morning, a number of Ascension Parish Roads are closed due to area flooding overnight Monday.

As detailed in the Facebook post above, authorities announced that the following roads are either closed or not passable:

Belle Savanne Ave at Hwy 73 (Geismar)

Bert Allen Rd at Hwy 621 (Gonzales)

Bluff Rd at Hwy 74 (Geismar)

Clay St at Church St (Donaldsonville)

Duplessis at Beau Jon Ave (Prairieville)

E Angelle Ct at N Angelle Ct (Gonzales)

Evangeline Dr at Acadian Dr (Donaldsonville)

Hwy 75 at Waterloo Dr (Geismar)

Hwy 930 at West Ln (Prairieville)

Jonathan Alaric Ave at Beau Douglas Ave (Gonzales)

Mire Rd at Joby Ln (Gonzales)

Mississippi St at Lessard St (Donaldsonville)

Mississippi St at Railroad Ave (Donaldsonville)

Mississippi St at St Vincent (Donaldsonville)

Mississippi St at St Patrick St (Donaldsonville)

Old Jefferson Hwy at Jefferson Crossing Ave (Prairieville)

Old Jefferson Hwy at Monticello Dr (Prairieville)

Perkins Rd at Airline Hwy (Prairieville)

St Patrick St at Third St (Donaldsonville)

Tiggy Duplessis Rd at Golden Meadow St (Gonzales)**

W Tenth St at Catalpa St (Donaldsonville)

Woodgate Ave at Woodchase Ct (Prairieville)

Amanda St at Brittany St (Sorrento)

Babin Rd at Airline Hwy (Gonzales)

Bayou Narcisse/Cleo Rd

Bayou Narcisse/JJ Lanoux

Black Bayou at Ott Ln (Gonzales)

Black Bayou at Hilbert Young (Gonzales)

Black Bayou at Oneal**

Boudreaux Rd at Bayou View Ave

Cannon Rd/Dee GautreauRd(Gonzales)

Cannon Rd/George Rouyea Rd(Gonzales)**

Cannon Rd/Poto Ln**

Causey Rd at Braud Rd (Prairieville)

Chester Diez at Cal Rd**

Clouatre Rd at Kurt Kundler Rd (Gonzales)

Clouatre Rd at Hodgeson Rd (Gonzales)

Ernest Floyd Rd N at Hwy 941 (Gonzales)

Galaxy Blvd at Jupiter Ave (Darrow)

Galaxy Blvd at Neptune Blvd (Darrow)

Guist Rd at Hwy 941 (Gonzales)

Hwy 22 at Ernest Floyd Rd S (Sorrento)

Hwy 44 at Black Bayou Rd (Gonzales)

Hwy 44 at Hwy 621 (Gonzales)

Hwy 621 at Della Marchand(Gonzales)**

Hwy 621 at Poe’s Rd (Gonzales)

Hwy 621 at Young Rd (Gonzales)

Hwy 621 at Lolley Ln (Gonzales)**

Hwy 73 at Spellman Rd (Geismar)

Hwy 73/Rivergate**

Hwy 74 at Chester Diez Rd (Gonzales)

Hwy 74 at Sterling**

John West Rd at Hwy 931 (Gonzales)

Manchac Place Dr at Bluff Rd (Prairieville)

Oak St at Brittany St (Sorrento)

Oak St at Poplar St (Sorrento)

Pebblestone Ave at Timberstone Dr (Prairieville)

Pelican Point Pkwy at Hwy 44 (Gonzales)

Poplar St at Hackberry St (Sorrento)

Provence Pointe Ave at Hwy 73 (Prairieville)

Roddy Rd from Hwy 621 to Conifer RD

Royal Palms Ct at Pelican Point Pkwy (Gonzales)

Summerfield at Hwy 431 (Prairieville)

Sumter Dr at Charleston Rd (Prairieville)

Swamp Rd E at Swamp Rd S (Prairieville)

Swamp Rd E at Raybon Rd (Prairieville)

Tommy Moore Rd at Airline Hwy (Gonzales)

Toby at Fairchild Rd

W Edenborne/S St Landry