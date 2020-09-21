68°
Ascension Parish authorities search for felony theft suspect

By: WBRZ Staff
34-year-old Michael Burris is a felony theft suspect wanted by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office. Photo: Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office

ASCENSION PARISH - On Sunday, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office announced its search for a felony theft suspect who they've asked members of the public to also keep an eye out for.  

The suspect is 34-year-old Michael Burris, 34, and anyone with information pertaining to his whereabouts is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to their anonymous tip line.

They can also contact Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7868). To be eligible for a cash reward, callers must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.

