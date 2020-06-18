74°
Ascension Parish authorities locate missing 70-year-old man
ASCENSION PARISH - Officials say a 70-year-old Ascension Parish resident who went missing Wednesday night was located as of 6:45 a.m., Thursday.
According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, Allen Hoover is safe and unharmed.
