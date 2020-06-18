74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ascension Parish authorities locate missing 70-year-old man

1 hour 33 minutes 22 seconds ago Thursday, June 18 2020 Jun 18, 2020 June 18, 2020 6:56 AM June 18, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Allen Hoover Photo: Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office

ASCENSION PARISH - Officials say a 70-year-old Ascension Parish resident who went missing Wednesday night was located as of 6:45 a.m., Thursday.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, Allen Hoover is safe and unharmed.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days